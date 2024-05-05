Dhaka-Jashore Rail Line: Opens in July but will take a while to get full benefits

Officials say manpower, carriage shortage holding BR back

Bangladesh Railway is going to open Dhaka-Jashore rail line in July, but it may not able be to reap full benefit of the expensive project soon mainly due to shortages of manpower and carriages.

According to the feasibility study of the project, at least 24 pairs of trains can be operated on the tracks daily once the entire 169km line is opened.

But only five pairs of trains, including the one inaugurated yesterday, are being operated currently using the partially opened line.

"Bangladesh Railway will have to deal with the problems of shortages of manpower and carriages to increase trips and introduce new trains for the new line." — Asim Kumar Talukder General Manager (west) of BR

And two more trains, which now use Bangabandhu bridge route, will use the newly constructed line once the line is opened fully. Even after that, 70 percent of the line capacity will remain unused.

In that case, BR has to introduce trains or increase frequency of the trains bound for the south-western region; and operate more freight trains, particularly from India, to effectively use the potential of the line.

But BR does not have enough manpower to operate the new and additional freight trains. This is because BR is now functioning with half the workforce it needs. Moreover, the BR is yet to have approval for the dedicated manpower it sought for this route.

Besides, BR has a shortage of carriages to operate new train or increase frequency of trains.

The Daily Star came to know this after talking with half a dozen railway officials.

BR is constructing 169km broad-gauge single-line between Dhaka and Jashore via Padma Bridge at a cost of Tk 39,247 crore. This is the biggest project of BR in terms of cost.

The Dhaka-Bhanga section of the line was opened in October last year. Currently, Jashore-bound Benapole Express from Dhaka, Rajshahi-bound Modhumati Express, Khulna-bound Sundarban Express and Nakshikatha Commuter use the route.

Yesterday, Railways Minister Zillul Hakim inaugurated a commuter train on Dhaka-Bhanga-Rajbari route.

The train will be operated as Bhanga Commuter on Bhanga-Dhaka-Bhanga route while as Chandana Commuter on Rajbari-Bhanga-Rajbari route, officials said. The train will be operated with old rake and locomotives.

Speaking at the inauguration programme at Madaripur's Shibchar, the minister said Dhaka-Jashore rail line will be inaugurated within two months.

Once the line is opened fully, BR will shift Khulna-bound Chitra Express, which is now uses Bangabandhu Bridge route, to the Padma Bridge route.

Besides, BR, upon receiving consent from Indian side, will shift Moitree Express, which is being operated on Dhaka-Kolkata route via Bangabandhu Bridge, to Padma Bridge route too.

Asked about the plan, BR Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali said they will introduce new trains and increase frequency of the existing ones once the line is opened fully.

BR will double the frequency of trains on Dhaka-Jashore and Dhaka-Khulna routes, he told The Daily Star last night.

Asked how BR will increase frequency amid the severe manpower crisis, he said, "Yes, it would be tough, but we will try to manage it."

According to recent BR data, the state-owned rail transport agency currently employs 24,403 people out of a total of 47,637 authorised positions, leaving 23,234 posts vacant.

Besides, BR's proposal for creating 1,674 posts for operating trains on the Dhaka-Jashore route was pending with the public administration ministry, even after submission of the project over two years ago.

Apart from manpower, there are shortages of carriages in the BR, Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager (west) of BR, told The Daily Star last night.

BR procured 100 BG carriages under the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project but those have already been used in different trains, he said.

BR has a project to procure 200 BG carriages and it is going to sign a contract with Indian companies on May 20. "But it would take at least 18 months after the signing of the contract to receive the new carriages," he said.

So, Bangladesh Railway will have to deal with the problems of shortages of manpower and carriages to increase trips and introduce new trains for the new line, he said.

The railways minister yesterday said they were hiring manpower on contracts due to a shortage.