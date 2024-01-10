CEPZ, KEPZ: Workers protest for second consecutive day over wage board

The photo was taken from CEPZ yesterday (January 9, 2024) during workers' demonstrations. Photo: Md Rajib Raihan/Star

Workers from different factories in Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) and Karnafuli EPZ continued demonstrations for the second consecutive day, expressing dissatisfaction over the newly announced wage board.

Workers from seven factories staged demonstrations today, boycotting work and demanding a minimum Tk 4,000 increase in their annual increment, said police.

Police and EPZ sources said workers from Bonshoe Bangladesh Limited, Hemple Rhee Manufacturing Co (BD) Ltd, HKD (Hi-Tech) Ltd, R S B Industrial Ltd of CPEZ and Bd Design and Denim Expert in KPEZ staged demonstrations. Following this, operational activities of the factories were suspended for a few hours.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nadira Noor of Industrial Police-3 Chattogram said "We've talked to both workers and management. Additional police have been deployed in the area."

Executive Director Zillur Rahman of Karnaphuli EPZ said, "The workers become agitated over the newly declared wage board. We have talked to respective factories' management and they assured us they would resolve the issue. The situation is now under control and operations have resumed."

CEPZ Executive Director Md Abdus Sobhan said, "Workers of several factories have been protesting the new wage board. Today [Wednesday] workers of four factories went on strike till 12:00pm. Later, they resumed work, after receiving assurances from owners.

Workers, however, said the increment proposed in the new wage board is not much higher than the previous wage board from five years back. When taking into account the dire economic situation of the country, the new wage board will see their salaries increase by merely a nominal amount.