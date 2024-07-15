BCL men attack quota protesters at DMCH emergency dept

Activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling party's student wing, attacked the protesting anti-quota students entering the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital who gathered there for treatment after being beaten up by the ruling party men at earlier clashes.

At 7:20pm, BCL activists armed with sticks entered the emergency department, beat up protesters and drove them out of the hospital.

The attack spread panic among doctors, nurses and patients, leading to the halt of emergency services as the attack forced them to flee.

Photo: Muntakim Saad/Star

Brig Gen Md Asaduzzaman, director at DMCH, said their service is being disrupted due to the attack there.

"To control the situation, we deployed more nurses and doctors at the emergency department," he said, adding that the injured from both groups are receiving treatment.

He added that they are trying to control the situation.

At least 100 students were injured when activists of the BCL swooped on the quota reform protesters at Dhaka University's VC Chattar this afternoon.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

According to witnesses, the BCL activists from various halls of DU and Dhaka city units swooped on the protesting students around 3:30pm.

They beat the protesting students indiscriminately with iron rods and sticks. They also chased them away.

BCL activists were patrolling the DU campus after they chased the protesters away. More activists were arriving in pickups, our staff correspondent reported from the spot around 4:20pm.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

The injured were brought to DMCH, said sources at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The attack by the ruling party men came after BCL President Saddam Hossain told media around 1:00pm that it was clear that the protesters were crossing their limits.

He said, "BCL knows how to deal with those who crossed the limit politically."