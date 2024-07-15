BCL, quota protesters clash

Won't leave the ground: Nahid

Nahid Islam, one of the main organisers of the anti-quota protests, said today was a “very sad” day for Dhaka University.

“Miscreants” of Chhatra League have brutally attacked protesters with sticks and threw brick chips at students, including female students, he alleged.

“I don’t know the exact number of the injured. The situation at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital is horrible. The injured are being lying on the floor… There are no treatment facilities there. The miscreants even attacked female students coming at the emergency gate [of the hospital],” Nahid said via a video post on his Facebook.

He urged fellow protesters to get organised and come to the Dhaka University campus, whoever is nearby, as they would start a procession soon.

He asked them not to go for any resistance in a scattered way.

“We will create resistance unitedly. We are promising that we will be on the field. We will not leave the ground,” he said.