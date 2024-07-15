BCL, quota protesters clash
Clashes broke out between Bangladesh Chhatra League activists and students protesting the quota system in government jobs today at the Dhaka University campus. Over 50 students were injured in the violence that started around 3:00pm
Won't leave the ground: Nahid
Nahid Islam, one of the main organisers of the anti-quota protests, said today was a “very sad” day for Dhaka University.
“Miscreants” of Chhatra League have brutally attacked protesters with sticks and threw brick chips at students, including female students, he alleged.
“I don’t know the exact number of the injured. The situation at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital is horrible. The injured are being lying on the floor… There are no treatment facilities there. The miscreants even attacked female students coming at the emergency gate [of the hospital],” Nahid said via a video post on his Facebook.
He urged fellow protesters to get organised and come to the Dhaka University campus, whoever is nearby, as they would start a procession soon.
He asked them not to go for any resistance in a scattered way.
“We will create resistance unitedly. We are promising that we will be on the field. We will not leave the ground,” he said.
Armed BCL men attack protesters at DMCH emergency dept
The ruling Bangladesh Chhatra League activists attacked the protesting anti-quota students entering the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital who gathered there for treatment after being beaten up by the ruling party men at earlier clashes.
At 7:20pm, BCL activists armed with sticks entered the emergency department, beat up protesters and drove them out of the hospital.
Chhatra League and Jubo League men take position in front of Doyel Chattar.
Police take position in front Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall and were trying to mediate with the protesters, who are inside the hall.
Between, 6:10pm to 6:50pm, protesters beat at least three people at the DMCH emergency department, suspecting them to be Chhatra League members.
DU directs hall authorities to keep dorms free from outsiders
The Dhaka University authorities has directed its respective hall authorities to keep the dormitories free from outsiders and to strengthen security on the campus.
The directive was given at an emergency meeting of the provost standing committee held at the VC's residence this afternoon.
DU VC Prof ASM Maksud Kamal chaired the meeting attended by the provosts of the all residential halls of the university.
The meeting discussed the overall situation of the campus and took the decision in view of that, Professor Abdur Rahim, provost of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall told The Daily Star.
At 6:46, a group of police personnel were seen taking position at Doyel Chhatra.
Protesters take position in Shahidullah Hall
Protesters, after being chased away from Dhaka Medical College Hospital, have taken position inside Muhammad Shahidullah Hall.
BCL men and the protesters are hurling brick chunks at one another as of 6:45pm.
There were also regular explosions of crude bombs outside the hall.
BCL men beat protesters inside Curzon Hall
Some protesters tried to stand in front of Curzon Hall, but BCL men chased them away.
Some the protesters went straight to the High Court shrine, while a few went inside Curzon Hall, where they were beaten mercilessly by BCL men, our staff correspondent reports from the spot.
Clash breaks out as BCL swoop on quota protesters outside DMCH
Chhatra League activists and quota protesters attacked and chased each other outside the Dhaka Medical College Hospital this evening, following BCL's attack on the protesting students this afternoon.
A pedestrian caught in the middle of the clash was injured and was seen being led away from the spot with his shirt bloodied.
Procession at DU today to protest BCL's attack: quota protest leader
Less than an hour after quota protesters were attacked and chased out of Dhaka University campus by BCL activists, they said they will bring out a procession on campus later today to protest the attack.
Nahid Islam, one of the organisers of the quota protests, said, "Our movement will continue. Today we will hold a procession on the DU campus in protest of Chhatra League's attack."
At least 50 students injured as BCL activists swoop on protesters
At least 50 students were injured when activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League BCL carried out an attack on quota reform protesters at Dhaka University's VC Chattar this afternoon.
Sources at Dhaka Medical College Hospital said at least 50 injured students were brought to DMCH.
Clash breaks out between quota protesters, BCL activists at DU
Several people were injured as a clash broke out between quota protestors and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League in front of Bijay Ekattor Hall of Dhaka University this afternoon.
The clash broke out around 3:00pm when a group of protesters on the loudspeakers were calling students to join their protest from different dormitories, our DU correspondent reports from the spot.
4 Eden College students injured after being assaulted by 'BCL activists'
At least four students of Eden College were beaten up allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists today during the students' quota reform protest programme.
Quoting doctors, Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, said the four are still receiving treatment at DMCH and their injuries are not serious.
The injured were identified as Shahinur Sumi, 28, president of the Eden College unit of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front; Saima, 25, a master's student of the marketing department; Tamanna, 22, and Sanjida, 21, first- and second-year students of the political science department respectively.
PM's quota remark: Students gather at TSC for protest rally
Students started gathering in front of the Raju sculpture near Dhaka University's TSC around 12:20pm today to hold a rally protesting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's comments during yesterday's speech.
Students from different halls of Dhaka University and affiliated colleges started coming to the venue in procession.
Visit www.thedailystar.net for the latest news on the quota protests
Comments