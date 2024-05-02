Who do you want to bring to power by ousting me: PM wonders about leftists

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the country's leftist parties who they want to bring to power by ousting her.

"The leftists have turned 90 degrees. Well, they want to oust me. But could they determine who would come next? It is my question. Who would come to power and who would work for the country? But it is not clear who they want to bring," she said.

The premier said this while addressing a press conference at her official residence Gono Bhaban on the outcome of her recent six-day visit to Thailand.

Replying to a question, she said since it is not clear whom the leftists want to bring to power next, they do not get a response from the people.

She said yes, movement is being carried out. Staying in a foreign land as a fugitive, someone is engaged in movement as well as giving orders online thanks to digital Bangladesh established by her government, she added.

"Let those who are waging a movement do it. We are not hindering it," she said.

Criticising the US' way to curb ongoing demonstrations carried out against Israeli aggression on Palestine, the PM said there is a possibility now for Bangladesh to stop the movement here following the American style.

"I think our police can now follow the American police. We asked them (Bangladesh Police) to show patience," she said, adding that a law enforcer was beaten to death in October 2023.

"So, our police can take measures to curb movement in American style," she went on.

Replying to another question, the prime minister said her government's goal is to make the ongoing upazila election meaningful.

In this context, she said a good number of political parties boycott elections as they have no capacity to run in the polls.

"Why do they boycott elections? The reason is that they actually don't have capacity to compete in the elections," said Hasina, also president of the ruling Awami League.

The prime minister returned to Bangladesh on April 29 after concluding her visit, which began on April 24 at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.