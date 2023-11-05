Politics
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 5, 2023 06:34 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 06:47 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

Vandalism case: BNP leader Emran Saleh Prince put on 3-day remand

Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 5, 2023 06:34 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 06:47 PM
Syed Emran Saleh Prince. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today placed BNP organising secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince on a three-day remand in a case filed over vandalising the Muktijuddha Museum of Razarbagh Police Lines during a clash with policemen on October 28.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Syful Islam passed the order after Paltan Police Station Sub-Inspector Farhad Matubbar, also the investigation officer in the case, produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the remand prayer, the IO said Prince is an FIR-named accused and was involved with the incident and he needs to be remanded to find out vital clues about the incident.

Read more

BNP leader Emran Saleh Prince 'picked up' from Badda

Defence, however, submitted an application seeking bail along with the cancellation of the remand prayer on the grounds that their client was implicated in the case just to harass him falsely.

Upon hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and passed the remand order for quizzing about the incident.

Plainclothes men allegedly picked Prince from his sister's house in the Badda area of the capital around 8:00pm yesterday.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
obaidul qader photo
|রাজনীতি

আমাদেরকে খাদে ফেলতে গিয়ে বিএনপি খাদে পড়েছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

আওয়ামী লীগকে খাদে ফেলতে গিয়ে বিএনপি নিজেরাই খাদে পড়ে গেছে বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন আওয়ামী লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক এবং সড়ক পরিবহন ও সেতুমন্ত্রী মন্ত্রী ওবায়দুল কাদের।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আইসিসি ক্রিকেট বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৩

কোহলির বড় কীর্তি ছোঁয়ার দিনে ভারতের ৩২৬ রানের পুঁজি 

৫৩ মিনিট আগে