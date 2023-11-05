Vandalism case: BNP leader Emran Saleh Prince put on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed BNP organising secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince on a three-day remand in a case filed over vandalising the Muktijuddha Museum of Razarbagh Police Lines during a clash with policemen on October 28.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Syful Islam passed the order after Paltan Police Station Sub-Inspector Farhad Matubbar, also the investigation officer in the case, produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

In the remand prayer, the IO said Prince is an FIR-named accused and was involved with the incident and he needs to be remanded to find out vital clues about the incident.

Defence, however, submitted an application seeking bail along with the cancellation of the remand prayer on the grounds that their client was implicated in the case just to harass him falsely.

Upon hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and passed the remand order for quizzing about the incident.

Plainclothes men allegedly picked Prince from his sister's house in the Badda area of the capital around 8:00pm yesterday.