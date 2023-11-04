Politics
Star Digital Report
Sat Nov 4, 2023 10:02 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 10:05 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

BNP leader Emran Saleh Prince 'picked up' from Badda

Star Digital Report
Sat Nov 4, 2023 10:02 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 10:05 PM
Syed Emran Saleh Prince. Photo: Collected

Plainclothes men allegedly picked up BNP organising secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince from Badda area of the capital this evening.

Introducing themselves as DB men, they detained Prince from his sister's house around 8:00pm, BNP media cell member Syrul Kabir Khan told The Daily Star quoting family members.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Contacted, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Faruk Hossain told this newspaper that he has no information regarding this.

DB Chief Harun Or Rashid didn't respond to calls or text messages despite several attempts.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
এবার গুলিস্তানে একটি যাত্রীবাহী বাসে আগুন
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এবার গুলিস্তানে একটি যাত্রীবাহী বাসে আগুন

এবার গুলিস্তান এলাকায় একটি যাত্রীবাহী বাসে আগুন দিয়েছে দুর্বৃত্তরা।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ভোটাধিকারের আন্দোলনে প্রত্যাশিত ভূমিকা রাখছে না নাগরিক সমাজ: নূরুল কবীর

১ ঘণ্টা আগে