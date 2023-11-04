BNP leader Emran Saleh Prince 'picked up' from Badda

Plainclothes men allegedly picked up BNP organising secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince from Badda area of the capital this evening.

Introducing themselves as DB men, they detained Prince from his sister's house around 8:00pm, BNP media cell member Syrul Kabir Khan told The Daily Star quoting family members.

Contacted, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Faruk Hossain told this newspaper that he has no information regarding this.

DB Chief Harun Or Rashid didn't respond to calls or text messages despite several attempts.