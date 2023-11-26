Two seats where AL didn't nominate anyone

Ruling Awami League did not announce candidates for two constituencies for the upcoming elections to be held on January 7.

The constituencies are: Kushita-2 and Narayanganj-5.

In Kushtia-2, Hasanul Haq Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, an ally of Awami League 14-party alliance, is the incumbent lawmaker of the constituency.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal has already written to the Election Commission to allow them to use AL's electoral symbol "boat" as its electoral symbol. The party made the move as it plans to compete the election under AL-led alliance.

Jatiya Party MP AKM Salim Osman is incumbent lawmaker from Narayanganj-5. Salim is brother of AL lawmaker Shamim Osman.

Their father AKM Shamsuzzoha was one of the founders of Awami League and a close associate of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

While announcing party candidates for 298 other constituencies, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said they will announce candidates for these two seats soon.