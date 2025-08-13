Politics
Staff Correspondent
Wed Aug 13, 2025 02:10 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 02:32 AM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

Polls cannot be held in February

Wed Aug 13, 2025 02:10 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 02:32 AM
Says NCP’s Patwary
Staff Correspondent
Wed Aug 13, 2025 02:10 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 02:32 AM
Nasiruddin Patwary on Bangladesh February election
File photo: Facebook/Nasiruddin Patwary

Chief Coordinator of the National Citizen Party Nasiruddin Patwary yesterday said the upcoming election cannot be held in February next year.

Speaking at the National Youth Conference, organised to mark International Youth Day at the Krishibid Institution in Dhaka's Farmgate, the NCP leader said, "The election date has been announced for February, but it cannot happen then.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"If the polls are held before completing reforms, the government must return the lives of my brothers who were killed in the uprising ...," he added.

Patwary alleged that the election was being planned under the same "fascist" constitution and system.

Addressing the event as the chief guest, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said, "The equation is not yet complete. Those who think they've figured it out already are on the wrong track. We made concessions last year, and in the July Declaration, but in the July Charter we will not give even a one percent concession.

Voter Opinion Survey Bangladesh National Election
Read more

48.5pc yet to decide whom to vote for

"We will only take part in the election after ensuring the objectives of the July Charter are fulfilled," he added.

He also warned that without unity within their ranks, another 1/11 could occur, adding, "We want elections, but there must be change. There will be no compromise on the July Charter. No political party will be able to come to power without implementing its pledges."

BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee and Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher also spoke at the gathering.

Read more

Jamaat, NCP okay with polls timeline

Related topic:
National electionNasiruddin Patwary
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BNP asks interim govt about election plan

Inform EC of Yunus-Tarique talk outcome

1m ago
EC publishes draft updated voter list Bangladesh

12.61cr voters on draft list

2d ago
LPG price hike

BNP to hit street in Feb for election by year end

6m ago
tension in Netrokona over NCP leader remark

Tension in Netrokona over NCP leader’s remark on BNP leader Babar

2w ago
no vote option in Bangladesh election

‘No vote’ option: EC proposes amendments to RPO

1d ago
|রাজনীতি

জুলাই ঘোষণাপত্রে ছাড় দিয়েছি, জুলাই সনদে একবিন্দুও ছাড় দেবো না: নাহিদ ইসলাম

নাহিদ বলেন, সমীকরণ এখনই শেষ হয়নি। যারা এখনই সমীকরণ মিলিয়ে ফেলছে, তারা ভুল পথে হাঁটছে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ভ্যানচোর সন্দেহে দুজনকে পিটিয়ে হত্যা: ‘মবের ভয়ে’ ঘটনাস্থল থেকে ফিরে এসেছিল পুলিশ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে