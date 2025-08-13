Polls cannot be held in February

Says NCP’s Patwary

Chief Coordinator of the National Citizen Party Nasiruddin Patwary yesterday said the upcoming election cannot be held in February next year.

Speaking at the National Youth Conference, organised to mark International Youth Day at the Krishibid Institution in Dhaka's Farmgate, the NCP leader said, "The election date has been announced for February, but it cannot happen then.

"If the polls are held before completing reforms, the government must return the lives of my brothers who were killed in the uprising ...," he added.

Patwary alleged that the election was being planned under the same "fascist" constitution and system.

Addressing the event as the chief guest, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said, "The equation is not yet complete. Those who think they've figured it out already are on the wrong track. We made concessions last year, and in the July Declaration, but in the July Charter we will not give even a one percent concession.

"We will only take part in the election after ensuring the objectives of the July Charter are fulfilled," he added.

He also warned that without unity within their ranks, another 1/11 could occur, adding, "We want elections, but there must be change. There will be no compromise on the July Charter. No political party will be able to come to power without implementing its pledges."

BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee and Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher also spoke at the gathering.