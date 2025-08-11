Nearly half of voters still undecided ahead of election, survey of 5,489 finds

The proportion of Bangladeshi voters undecided about their choice in the upcoming national election has risen sharply over the past eight months, according to a new survey by the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD).

In October last year, 38 percent of respondents said they had yet to make up their minds.

That figure has now climbed to 48.5percent, the Pulse Survey 3 found, signalling growing uncertainty among the electorate as the election approaches.

The findings were presented this morning at the National Archives auditorium in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka, during a joint event organised by BIGD and the citizen reform platform Voice for Reform.

The survey assessed public perceptions of the interim government's performance, reform priorities, the upcoming election, and the popularity of political parties.

It was conducted from July 1–20 through telephone interviews with 5,489 respondents, 53 percent male and 47 percent female, with 73 percent from rural areas and 27 percent from urban centres.

When asked which party they intended to vote for, 12 percent named the BNP, 10.4 percent Jamaat-e-Islami, and 2.8 percent the National Citizen Party (NCP).

Support for BNP and Jamaat fell slightly from October's figures of 16.3 and 11.3 percent respectively, while NCP's rose from 2 percent. Awami League support dropped from 8.9 to 7.3 percent, Jatiya Party's from 0.7 to 0.3 percent, and other Islamic parties from 2.6 to 0.7 percent.

However, 38 percent of respondents believed BNP would win in their constituency, followed by 13 percent for Jamaat, 1 percent for NCP, and 7 percent for the Awami League.

Additionally, forty-two percent said Bangladesh is politically on the right track, down from 56 percent in October. Economically, 45 percent believed the country was heading in the right direction, up slightly from 43 percent. Respondents rated the interim government's performance at an average of 63 out of 100, down from 68 previously.

Reform demands and election timing

Fifty-one percent wanted comprehensive reforms before elections, 17 percent supported elections after urgent reforms only, and 14 percent preferred polls without reforms.

When allowed to name multiple reform priorities, 30 percent cited improving law and order, 19 percent each wanted reduced political unrest and electoral reform, 17 percent favoured tackling corruption, 16 percent called for judicial reform and boosting the economy, 13 percent wanted lower essential commodity prices, 11 percent sought improved security, and 10 percent wanted unemployment reduced.

Moreover, thirty-two percent wanted the election held before December this year, 12 percent by February next year, 11 percent by June next year, and 25 percent in December next year or later.

Seventy percent believed the next national election would be free, fair and impartial, while 15 percent disagreed and 14 percent were unsure.

The results presentation was followed by a panel discussion featuring BIGD Senior Research Fellow Mirza M Hassan and Dhaka University Associate Professor Asif Mohammad Shahan, moderated by Voice for Reform co-convener AKM Fahim Mashroor.