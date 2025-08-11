12.61cr voters on draft list

Cops to get bodycams for polls duty

Bangladesh now has 126.17 million (12.61 crore) registered voters, according to the latest draft list prepared by the Election Commission.

This voter list, which is an updated version of the previous one published on March 2, will be published on August 31 after reviewing and verifying claims and objections until August 21, said EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed at a press briefing at the EC headquarters in the capital yesterday.

Noting that the voter list is going to be updated another time, he said, he said the first list was finalised on March 2 and the updated one will be finalised by August 31. The third update will be finalised on October 31, adding new voters until then.

"The supplementary draft has been published today [yesterday] in our offices. If anyone has any corrections, they can inform us till August 21, and based on those, we will finalise the list on August 31. We will also publish another list including those who turn 18 by October 31 so that they can vote without waiting a year," he said.

Corrections, if any, will be implemented by August 24, after which the final list will be published, added the secretary.

As of March 2 this year, the number of voters stood at 123.73 million. Following a door-to-door data collection drive to enlist those left out, 4.57 million new voters were added, while 2.13 million names were removed. As a result, the total now stands at 126.17 million.

According to EC data, the voter inclusion rate this year is 3.69 percent, while the net growth rate is 1.97 percent.

GOVT TO BUY 40,000 BODYCAMS

The interim government has planned to procure at least 40,000 body cameras for police to enhance security at voting booths during the February general election.

The move was discussed at a high-level meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Saturday with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Home Adviser Lt General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and the chief adviser's special assistants Khuda Baksh Chowdhury and Faiz Tayeb Ahmed attended the meeting, according to the CA's official Facebook page.

Faiz Tayeb said the procurement process for the bodycams was in its final stage, adding that they would strengthen security at thousands of vulnerable polling centres. "We are aiming to procure the bodycams by October so police officers can receive training on their key features, including AI capabilities."

Authorities have approached three companies from Germany, China, and Thailand to supply the devices, which police will wear on their chests while on election duty.

Prof Yunus instructed officials to expedite procurement and ensure proper training for police personnel. "We must guarantee complete security at all polling centres, no matter the cost. Our goal is to make the February election the most free, fair, and peaceful in the country's history."

During the meeting, the chief adviser's special assistant on telecommunications and ICT affairs also unveiled plans for an election app to provide information on the February polls, including candidate details, booth updates, and interactive features for submitting complaints.

Prof Yunus urged officials to fast-track the app's launch and ensure it is user-friendly.