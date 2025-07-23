EC issues guidelines for journalists ahead of national polls

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a fresh set of guidelines for journalists ahead of the upcoming 13th national election.

Under the new policy, titled "Policy for Journalists and Media Professionals in Election Reporting, 2025", journalists will be allowed to use motorcycles for travel and may conduct live broadcasts from polling centres.

The guidelines were published today on the EC's official website, signed by EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.

According to the policy, press passes and stickers for vehicles and motorcycles will be issued by the EC Secretariat and returning officers to approved journalists.

Applications must be submitted at least one week before the election.

Accredited journalists from print, television, online portals, IPTV, freelance reporters, international agencies, and foreign media will be eligible to receive press credentials and vehicle stickers for both parliamentary and local elections.

Though issued ahead of the upcoming general polls, the policy will also apply to all upcoming local government elections at the district, upazila, union, municipality, and city corporation levels.

During voting hours, journalists with valid EC press cards will be permitted to enter polling centres. Upon informing the presiding officer, they may gather information, take photographs, and record video, provided they refrain from capturing images inside the secret voting booth, which remains strictly off-limits.

The policy also restricts journalist activity inside voting rooms. No more than two representatives from the same media outlet may enter at a time, and their stay inside must not exceed 10 minutes.

Live broadcasting or interviews within the voting room are prohibited.

While journalists are allowed to live broadcast from polling centres, they may only do so from designated secure areas outside the voting area.

Journalists may also remain during the vote counting process and take photographs; however, live broadcasting or streaming on social media from inside the voting room during counting is not permitted.