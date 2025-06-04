BNP to avoid showdown with govt for now

Movement to install Ishraque as DSCC mayor to continue

The BNP has decided not to confront the interim government immediately over the national election roadmap, choosing instead to observe how the situation unfolds in the coming days.

Criticising the Chief Adviser's claim that a particular party wants elections in December, the party expressed confusion and condemned it as a 'false statement'.

The issues were discussed during a meeting of the national standing committee, the highest policymaking body of the BNP, at its chairperson's Gulshan office on Monday night. BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman presided over the meeting virtually from London.

Party leaders discussed the ongoing political situation while standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed briefed the meeting about his experience at the gathering of the National Consensus Committee earlier in the day.

The party said they still do not understand why the interim government plans to hold the next national election between December this year and June 2026 despite the party's repeated demand for holding polls in December.

The party also discussed Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's recent claim that only the BNP is demanding elections in December while other political parties are not, said a standing committee member on the condition of anonymity.

"That is a blatant lie. We fail to understand why he would make such a false statement," the leader said, adding that the government's true intentions remain unclear and are causing concern within the party.

On May 29, Yunus told the 30th Nikkei Forum in Tokyo that only one party wants the national election to be held by December.

During the meeting, party leaders also discussed BNP leader Ishraque Ahmed's oath-taking issues and the ongoing protest by government employees at the secretariat.

Regarding Ishraque's issue, the party is awaiting the Election Commission's response.

"We understand the government's motive, but we are now waiting to see how the Election Commission responds, especially since there is a court order directing it to act," said another senior leader.

Regardless of the outcome, the party's protest will continue until Ishraque is allowed to take the oath as the Dhaka South City Corporation mayor.

About the recent protest by government employees at the secretariat, the party leaders believe the movement is a direct result of the interim government's administrative failures.

"The beneficiaries of the Awami League remain embedded in the secretariat and the current government has failed to contain the unrest. We are closely monitoring how the protest unfolds," said another standing committee member.

Meanwhile, the party is set to hold a press conference today at the party chairperson's Gulshan office to formally respond to the proposed budget unveiled by the interim government.