Jamaat welcomes polls timeline, criticises Yunus for skipping dialogue before announcement

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami today said they had expected that Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus would hold discussions with political parties regarding announcing the election timeline. But the nation has been stunned and surprised that he did not.

"By announcing the election timeline on the same day when July Declaration was read out, a long tradition of holding dialogues with political parties before announcing the election time has been disregarded. But in the greater national interest, we view the chief adviser's announcement positively," Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said.

Taher said this at a press conference at Al-Falah auditorium in Dhaka's Mogbazar.

In reply to a query, Taher said, "As you know, the Jamaat Ameer had told journalists on April 16 that holding the election before Ramadan, that is, in the month of February, would be more appropriate.

"We believe that the chief adviser's announcement in this regard, setting the tentative date for the national election within February, is a reflection of that timely proposal. We view this announcement positively," he said.

Taher said as the people of Bangladesh were waiting with high hopes centering the July Declaration, the failure to meet those expectations has created concern and anxiety among the public regarding the country's future.

Regarding the July Declaration, Taher said the declaration is "incomplete" and does not reflect the expectations of the masses.

Raising question, Taher said, despite so many precedents in the past, what is now the obstacle to giving the July Declaration a legal basis?

He urged the swift completion of the July Charter's formulation and called on the current government to implement it without delay and ensure a free, fair, and broadly acceptable election based on its provisions.

Saying that election preparations are ongoing across the country for Jamaat-e-Islami, Taher said, "We observe that the environment required for holding an election has not yet been ensured by the government."

"Therefore, to hold a free, fair, neutral, and acceptable election within the timeline announced by the chief adviser, arrangements must be made based on the July Charter."

He said, "To this end, the Consensus Commission, which is going to formulate the July National Charter, must be provided with a legal basis by the current interim government."

Taher said that in order to hold a free, fair, and acceptable election, a level playing field must be ensured for political parties.