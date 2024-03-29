PM's inclusive politics has pushed BNP's politics into darkness: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's development activities and inclusive politics have pushed BNP's politics into darkness.

"And now BNP is unable to come out of this darkness," he said while addressing an Eid gift distribution ceremony at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka this morning.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said before the last general elections, BNP lobbied to foreign powers and hatched plots so that sanctions could be imposed on Bangladesh by developed nations and the elections could be foiled.

He said the wave of global crisis has reached Bangladesh too but the country's people are comparatively in a good position due to the prudent leadership of Hasina.

About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul's allegation that about 80 percent of BNP leaders and workers are being oppressed and persecuted by the AL government, the AL general secretary said: "I will tell Mirza Fakhrul to refrain from telling such lies. Make the list public. Who are these 80 percent activists? Mirza Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas and Amir Khusru all came out of jail gradually."

Claiming that BNP's politics is negative, he said the politics of BNP has been rejected by the country's people, and BNP is becoming more irrelevant and minimised day by day.

Responding to a BNP statement, Quader said BNP has never severed ties with Pakistan as Pakistan is in the heart and spirit of BNP.

The AL is never subservient to any foreign power or state, he said, adding: "Bangladesh is in our heart and Bangladesh is in our spirit. That is what we hold in our hearts."

The road transport and bridges minister said BNP is spreading propaganda and making falsehood against the ruling AL.