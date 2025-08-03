NCP rally begins at Shaheed Minar

The event started at 5:00pm

National Citizen Party's rally has begun at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.

The rally has been organised with the demand that the July Charter be issued by August 5 and that the document be made legally binding.

The event started at 5:00pm.

Photo: Md Abbas

NCP leaders and activists were seen arriving at the rally in small processions carrying national flags, festoons and banners.

A podium has been set up at the centre of the Shaheed Minar.

A red carpet has also been laid out in front of the podium. Six large screens have been installed at the venue.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam is set to read out their manifesto for a "New Bangladesh" at the event.