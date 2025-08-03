NCP delegation meets CEC as registration deadline ends today

A delegation of the National Citizen Party (NCP) met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin at the Election Commission (EC) office today.

The team led by NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari and Chief Organiser for the southern region Hasnat Abdullah reached the Election Commission office shortly after 12:00pm.

Khaled Saifullah, the party's joint convener, and Zahirul Islam Musa, joint member secretary, also joined them at the meeting.

The visit took place on the final day for 144 new political parties -- including the NCP -- to fulfill the requirements for registration with the EC. Parties are required to submit all necessary documents by 5:00pm today.

Although the EC received applications from all 144 parties by June 22, none met the registration criteria during the initial screening. The commission later granted a 15-day extension in two phases to allow them time to comply. That extended deadline ends today.