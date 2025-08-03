Politics
Star Online Report
Sun Aug 3, 2025 01:53 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 03:50 PM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

NCP delegation meets CEC as registration deadline ends today

Sun Aug 3, 2025 01:53 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 03:50 PM
Star Online Report
Sun Aug 3, 2025 01:53 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 03:50 PM
Photo: Star

A delegation of the National Citizen Party (NCP) met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin at the Election Commission (EC) office today.

The team led by NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari and Chief Organiser for the southern region Hasnat Abdullah reached the Election Commission office shortly after 12:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Khaled Saifullah, the party's joint convener, and Zahirul Islam Musa, joint member secretary, also joined them at the meeting.

The visit took place on the final day for 144 new political parties -- including the NCP -- to fulfill the requirements for registration with the EC. Parties are required to submit all necessary documents by 5:00pm today.

Although the EC received applications from all 144 parties by June 22, none met the registration criteria during the initial screening. The commission later granted a 15-day extension in two phases to allow them time to comply. That extended deadline ends today.

Related topic:
NCPCEC AMM Nasir Uddin
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

14 arrested over attacks, clashes in Gopalganj

2w ago
Reforms must come before elections

Overhaul the power structures before polls

2m ago
CEC Nasir Uddin meets Chief Adviser Yunus

CEC meets chief adviser

1m ago

The reform drive must continue apace

2m ago

NCP begins 'July march' with visit to Abu Sayed’s grave

1m ago
|রাজনীতি

তরুণদের কাছে প্রথমবারের মতো ভোট চাইলেন তারেক রহমান

তারেক রহমান বলেন, তারুণ্যের প্রথম ভোট ধানের শীষের জন্য হোক।

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

তারেক রহমান নির্বাচনের আগে দেশে আসবেন, আমাদের পথ দেখাবেন: মির্জা ফখরুল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে