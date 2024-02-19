Myanmar crisis: Opposition deputy leader fears regional instability

The Deputy Leader of the Opposition and a Jatiyo Party MP Anisul Islam Mahmud today in parliament expressed fear that the ongoing conflict in Myanmar may disrupt the security of Bangladesh and India.

He suggested that a joint initiative should be taken with India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, China and the United States to address the situation.

Pointing to the recent remarks of US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, the JP MP said the situation in Myanmar might heighten security risks for Bangladesh and neighbouring regions.

Last week, Donal Lu warned both Dhaka and Delhi that the security situation born out of the Rohingya refugee crisis and the general instability in Myanmar will worsen and continue to have implications for its neighbours.

Anisul said Bangladesh needs to take more precautionary steps to deal with the war-like situation in Rakhine.

He said benefactors of the conflict can try to take advantage of the situation by drawing Bangladesh into the conflict.

"So, I think India, US, Myanmar and China should take a joint initiative to look into this matter," Anisul said.