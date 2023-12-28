Most Ctg BNP men on the run to evade arrest

The BNP office in the port city remains padlocked since October 28. BNP’s Chattogram city unit office at Kazir Dewri opened on December 14 only for a few hours to observe Martyred Intellectuals Day. Photo: Star

Most BNP leaders and activists in Chattogram went into hiding to evade arrest or "police harassment" since the incidents of violence during the party's rally on October 28.

BNP sources claimed most party men have not been seen in public recently as police have been arresting them indiscriminately.

The party offices have also remained padlocked since October 28. BNP's Chattogram city unit office opened on December 14 only for a few hours to observe Martyred Intellectuals Day, said sources.

Police, however, claimed to have arrested only the accused in different cases and those involved in criminal activities.

Visiting the port city's Kazir Dewri area recently, BNP's Chattogram city unit office was found padlocked with no party men seen in or around the compound, while some policemen were on duty in front of it.

Photo: Star

Meanwhile, Shahadat Hossain and Abul Hashem Bakkar, two top BNP leaders in Chattogram city, were seen in public for the first time since October 28 last Thursday while distributing leaflets on the party's "non-cooperation movement".

Contacted, Shahadat, convener of Chattogram city unit of BNP said 40 cases were filed against BNP men in port city, 32 in southern upazilas and 33 in northern upazilas of Chattogram since October 28. A total of 1,500 party men have been arrested during this time, he added.

"Although the home minister has claimed that only warranted accused are being arrested, in reality, police have been arresting BNP leaders and activists indiscriminately, indicting them in false cases," he claimed.

Asked about the "non-cooperation movement", Shahadat said, "The success of any movement depends on people. We have appealed to the people and I hope they will respond to this call."

Echoing the same, BNP assistant organising secretary (Chattogram division) Harun-ur-Rashid said, "Our party men can no longer stay at home as police have been raiding their houses almost every night." "Despite that, the morale of our activists is still high," he added.

Contacted, Krishna Pada Roy, commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, refuted the allegation of arresting BNP men indiscriminately.

Police arrested only those who were involved in criminal offences, he said.