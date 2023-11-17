Many will eventually join polls: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday hinted that many political parties and individuals will eventually decide to contest the national polls before the nomination paper submission deadline.

"The last date for submitting nomination form is November 30. Many flowers will bloom by then," said Quader.

He was addressing a press conference at AL's Dhaka district unit office in Tejgaon on the occasion of election schedule announcement by the EC on Wednesday.

Asked whether AL will participate under any alliance or independently and whether Jaitya Party will join the alliance, Quader said, "We will let you know everything in due time."

Asked whether there is a threat of economic sanctions by the US and European Union, Quader said, "There has been a lot of talk about Europe and America. Letters were sent and received... we hear a lot of such things."

"They (Western countries) are concerned about Bangladesh. Where is the world standing today? What is happening in Palestine? And why is there so much headache about an election in Bangladesh?" he asked.

Asked whether the election will be acceptable if BNP boycotts it, he said, "In the US presidential election, the former president is still saying that the election was rigged. There is no point in asking these questions... Democracy is not perfect in any country."