Major shakeup in BNP, ‘seniors kept in dark’

Tarique moves to take ‘full control’ of the party; 39 leaders given new positions

BNP reshuffled its central executive committee yesterday, a day after dissolving some city units over their failure to make the anti-government movement a success.

A total of 39 party leaders got new positions.

This sudden reshuffle has caused commotion within the party as acting chairman Tarique Rahman is restructuring the committees, keeping the senior leaders in the dark, BNP insiders said.

They said the issue was not discussed at the meetings of the standing committee, the party's highest policymaking body.

According to the party charter, the acting chairperson will discharge all the duties of the chairperson in the absence of the latter.

And Tarique is now invoking that provision, said party sources.

The BNP charter gives the chairperson the authority to scrap any committee anytime, and the decision would be approved at the subsequent council.

The reshuffle brought younger leaders to important positions, while those with strong organisational abilities have been made advisers to the chairperson, BNP insiders said.

Some leaders who were selected for advisory roles believe they were assigned these positions as a form of punishment.

Apart from the executive body, BNP's international affairs committee has also been restructured. Party sources said the move was made because of the previous committee's failure to maintain close ties with the western countries, China and India.

BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan will basically lead the committee to strengthen the relationship with those nations. However, Tarique is the chairman of the committee.

Soon after the January 7 national election, Tarique started working on restructuring the party's executive committee. There will be significant changes in the full committee in phases, with the introduction of new members, said a BNP leader familiar with the issue.

"Young leaders loyal to Tarique Rahman will be given important positions," said a senior BNP leader wishing not to be named.

A number of mid-ranking influential BNP leaders said Tarique is in fact building his own circle by restructuring the committees to establish his absolute control over the party.

"He is doing this to make sure nobody challenges his decisions in future," said a BNP leader.

Many committees have already expired since the party held its last national council in 2017.

The BNP constitution stipulates that a council should be held every three years. However, restructuring of its committees are being announced through press releases.

"The issue of reorganising was discussed at the party forum, but we were not informed when and how it would happen," a senior leader told The Daily Star yesterday wishing anonymity.

Goyeshwar Chandra Roy, a standing committee member, said the decision on revamping the party was made earlier and is now being put into action.

On Thursday night, BNP dissolved the convening committees of its Dhaka south and north city units. It also announced dissolution of the convening committees of its Chattogram and Barishal city units.

The central committee of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, led by President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku and General Secretary Abdul Monayem Munna, has also been dissolved.

Some BNP leaders, including Zahir Uddin Swapan, Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Mujibur Rahman Sarwar, Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, and Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu, have been made adviser to the party chairperson.

Some party leaders said Swapan, Khokon, Sarwar and Alal have been punished through these appointments.

Syed Emran Saleh Prince and Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie have been promoted to joint secretaries general from organising secretaries.

Meanwhile, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, BNP's student front, announced its full-fledged 260-member committee yesterday, about three and a half months after the formation of its partial committee.

Rakibul Islam Rakib and Nasir Uddin Nasir have been made president and general secretary of the new committee respectively.

As many as 41 leaders have been given the posts of vice president, one has been made senior joint general secretary, and 111 have been named as joint general secretaries.