Khaleda’s sentence: Law ministry’s opinion to be sent to PM

Says home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said the file on extending the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's sentence with the law ministry's opinion will be sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The minister said this while replying to a query from a reporter at the secretariat today after he joined the cheque distribution ceremony for assistance to drug rehabilitation centres.

"What we want is whether there are any legal complications. The law minister has sent us back the file. As there are no legal complications, now we will send the file to the prime minister. If she gives consent to it, we will take further action. Everything is under process," said the minister.

Asked whether the sentence would be waived for six months, the home boss said, "The way we have given [the decision] before, it will continue the same way."

Regarding the government's objection to Khaleda's treatment abroad, he said the fact is that Khaleda Zia was convicted in a case. "And there are other cases against her.

"We have not done anything beyond what the court has decided. After the court's decision, our prime minister has made arrangements for her to receive proper treatment at home by suspending the sentence. This is the current situation," he said.

"In our country, the way the rules are being followed for those who are convicted of crimes by courts, there will be no exception for her [Khaleda]," added the home boss.

The law ministry yesterday opined against allowing Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment but recommended extending the suspension of her jail sentence by six months.

"Suspension of Khaleda's jail sentence has been extended for six months on two conditions, that she cannot go abroad and she will receive treatment in Dhaka," said Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday.

Khaleda was freed from jail on March 25, 2020, after the government suspended her jail sentence for six months. Khaleda landed in jail on February 8, 2017, after being sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in Dhaka in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

On October 30 the following year, the High Court enhanced her punishment to 10 years after dismissing the appeal in the case.

The former prime minister was convicted by another special court in Dhaka in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case on October 29, 2018. She was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment by the court.