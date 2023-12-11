Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU from cabin

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, was transferred to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) again from the cabin this evening.

"Khaleda Zia was moved to the CCU from the cabin around 6:30pm," said AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of a medical board formed for the former prime minister.

On October 26, a three-member team of US doctors made an emergency intervention on Khaleda Zia for her liver cirrhosis.

She was transferred to the CCU based on the recommendations of her medical board, according to Zahid, also a personal physician of Khaleda.

Khaleda Zia has been in and out of CCU several times this year, the last being on September 23.

The 78-year-old is suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

Khaleda was sent to Old Dhaka Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years in prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later that year, she was found guilty in another corruption case.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order, suspending her sentence on March 25, 2020, with the condition that she stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country.

Since her conditional release in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the hospital under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.