Hepatic procedure on Khaleda Zia completed

A hepatic procedure on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was completed tonight at a city hospital.

A medical team including three specialist physicians from the United States completed the procedure for the 78-year-old former premier.

The team performed the transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) procedure on Khaleda, who has been suffering from liver cirrhosis, said a medical board member who was present during the intervention at the Evercare Hospital in the capital.

"The team started the intervention at 5:37pm which ended at around 7:37pm," the physician said.

Besides liver complications, the BNP chief has been suffering from multiple health issues, including arthritis, diabetes, kidney issues, liver problems, and heart diseases for a long time, according to a medical board formed for her treatment.

US physicians -- Dr James Peter Adam Hamilton, Dr Hamid Ahmad Abdur Rabb and Dr Christos Georgiades -- were flown into Bangladesh on Wednesday night as Khaleda is not allowed to leave the country.

The medical board said the BNP leader needs a TIPS procedure for her treatment. However, the country's healthcare facilities don't have the expertise and equipment required to perform the procedure.

Khaleda, jailed for 17 years in connection with two graft cases, was released from prison through an executive order on Mar 25, 2020, that allowed her to stay at home, but barred her from travelling abroad.

The government says that, according to the law, she has to return to prison before she can petition to travel abroad.

On Sept 25, Khaleda's family petitioned the home ministry to allow her to travel abroad to seek medical treatment. The law ministry turned down the application.