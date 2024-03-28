Khaleda Zia to be under observation at home

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia was shifted to her residence last night from the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka's Bashundhara area as her health condition improved.

Speaking to reporters in front of Khaleda's residence, AZM Zahid Hossain, her personal physician, said, "Khaleda Zia was admitted to the hospital as her health condition deteriorated. The medical board, formed for Madam Zia's treatment, conducted some tests on her."

"As her health condition improved, she was brought home from Evercare Hospital last night," he added.

The medical board stated that she needed to be kept under observation round the clock under observation at home under their supervision, the doctor added.

"She will be readmitted to the hospital, if necessary," he said, adding that Khaleda Zia sought prayers from the people for her recovery.