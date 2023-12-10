JP may walk if MPs not given cakewalk

Party chatter hints at withdrawal from polls if seat-sharing deal can’t be reached with AL

Jatiya Party, the main opposition party in parliament, will stick to its demand to have the ruling Awami League candidates withdrawn from at least 23 constituencies, currently represented in the House by JP MPs, party insiders said.

It is being widely discussed within the JP that the party may quit the race if its demand is not met.

The decision regarding AL sharing seats with JP in the January 7 election is likely to be finalised within a day or two, JP sources said.

JP candidates, especially its top leaders, are worried about their polls prospects as the ruling party has strong opponents for the JP in their constituencies.

Several JP leaders said party Chairman GM Quader's staying away from the media and his silence about the election for about a month give the indication that the JP high-ups are closely observing the political situation.

On December 6, a high-profile JP delegation in a meeting with some top AL leaders demanded the ruling party share around 70 seats with it so that the JP nominees could have an easy sailing, a JP co-chairman had told The Daily Star.

However, both the AL and JP officially denied that any such discussion was held.

Speaking to reporters at the JP chairman's Banani office yesterday, party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said an understanding over seat-sharing happens in other countries too.

"In India, BJP didn't field candidates in many constituencies. They either didn't nominate candidates for those seats shared with its alliance partners or extended their support to nominees of other political parties as per unofficial understanding between parties.

"Such understanding is reached in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and other countries," he said.

Asked when the final decision on seat-sharing would be made, Chunnu said, "Any decision could be made anytime."

About the JP's strategy on polls campaign, he said they would focus on unemployment, decentralisation of service delivery, improvement in health care services and child rights protection in their election manifesto.

The AL has announced the names of its nominees for 298 constituencies and the JP for 287.

Statistics of the 2008, 2014, and 2018 election results show that JP candidates won only in those constituencies where the AL did not field any candidates as per the understanding reached between them.

It is evident from those data that the JP does not have the strength to compete against the AL even if the polls are boycotted by other key parties.

QUADER MUM

JP insiders said party chief Quader is not appearing before the media since November 14. The party is facing a critical situation over seat-sharing with the AL which is one of the reasons for Quader's remaining silent.

"People from home and abroad are criticising us because just a month ago our chairman unequivocally said that there is no election atmosphere in the country. But the reality is we have decided to run which is contradictory to our previous stance," a JP leader said, wishing anonymity.

He said people are trolling us on social media for flip-flopping.

To avoid any further embarrassment, the JP chairman is now avoiding the media and also not making any public appearances, party insiders said.

"Why would we run if the party chairman cannot be sure of our candidates' win?" a JP senior leader said.

"He [Quader] actually keeps mum so that the party can pull out from the race if things do not go in favour of the party," he told this correspondent.

Quader last appeared before public at a rally of the party in Dhaka on November 14.

The Daily Star could not reach Quader for comments as he did not respond pick up calls or respond to texts yesterday.