Image crisis behind JP downfall

Say party insiders; GM Quader alleges polls marred by irregularities, rigging

Image crisis, flip-flop decision regarding participation in polls, and organisational weakness, among others, are reasons that have led to Jatiyo Party's debacle in the national polls, according to party insiders.

Besides, division in the party and failure of leadership also contributed to JP's worst ever result, they added.

JP, which had 23 MPs in the 11th parliament, managed to win 11 seats in the January 7 election. Most of the party contestants lost their security deposit.

This is the worst election result of JP since 1990 as 14 incumbent MPs of JP including several big shots couldn't win this time.

On paper, JP had participated from 265 seats. But in reality, around 230 candidates of the party were inactive during campaigning.

After a tight-fisted negotiation, Awami League withdrew candidates in 26 seats to make things easier for the JP nominees. Even after that, 15 among 26 of those JP candidates lost.

All the 11 winning candidates are from the seats where there were no AL candidates.

"From the start, the JP chairman has been inconsistent in deciding whether to participate in the election, initially stating that the party wouldn't engage in polls under Awami League. Ultimately, when he chose to participate, the party's grassroots responded negatively to the decision," a JP presidium member said.

Another JP presidium member said, "We have been suffering from an image crisis. People think we are a domesticated opposition party. Why will people vote for us?"

"How does an opposition party make consensus with the ruling party over seat sharing? What signal does it send to voters?" he added.

The JP leader said the party also does not have strength to field its candidates in 265 seats.

ELECTION WAS CONTROLLED

Contacted, GM Quader said the January 7 election was a controlled one.

Everything happened as per the will of the government. There were many irregularities and vote rigging, he alleged.

He said, no one will trust this government.

"The government decided who would pass in different seats and who wouldn't," he added.

"The government promised the administration will play a neutral role. But they didn't keep their promises," he said.

He said the election won't get any acceptance.