Staff Correspondent
Sat Dec 16, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 16, 2023 01:04 AM

‘I visited and had tea’

Amu tells journos at EC office when asked about ‘polls code violation’
Veteran Awami League leader and aspirant for Jhalakathi-2 constituency Amir Hossain Amu yesterday refused to make any comment after giving his explanation to the Election Commission for allegedly violating the electoral code of conduct.

Amu gave his explanation to Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and other commissioners as the EC sought an explanation regarding the alleged violation.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"They requested me to come [to the commission]. I visited and had tea... I have nothing to say," he told reporters while leaving the EC.

On December 9, the commission asked Amu to present his explanation on December 15 in person.

According to an EC letter, the polls code violation occurred when speakers sought vote for Amu at a programme in Jhalakathi on December 8.

According to an EC directive sent on November 16, nobody is allowed to take part in the election campaign till December 18, the day for allocation of electoral symbols.

The 12th national election is scheduled to be held on January 7 next year.

