Have no idea about Shakib joining 'king's party': Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said he has no idea about Shakib Al Hasan joining "king's party".

"I noticed the issue in the media. I have no idea about the matter. But Shakib participated in the election with the AL ticket and won. He got the primary membership of the party before seeking a nomination," he said.

Replying to a query, the AL general secretary said the ruling party does not need to create any "king's party". Many people wanted to form a political party before the national election to get gratuitous benefits.

Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, was talking to reporters after a views-exchange meeting with leaders of Sramik League and Krishak League of Dhaka south and north units at AL central office in the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue.

He said BNP leaders were talking nonsense as they are tired, and their activists are frustrated.

"The party [BNP] leaders are now criticising the government blindly in the name of iftar party. In fact, I don't know whether it is 'iftar party' or 'criticise party'. They are organising those ifatr parties only to criticise the Awami League, not to praise Almighty Allah," he said.

"They [BNP) should stop lying."

About an allegation of creating conflict and splitting the BNP, he said, "Why will we create a split in the BNP? We have no weaknesses. AL has many leaders and activists. The countrymen witnessed a massive crowd during the collection of AL nomination forms ahead of the last parliamentary polls. The AL has no crisis."

About a report on democracy of an observer team from the US, Quader said, "We have our own criteria of democracy. No one is perfect in the world. We also know it. A former president of the US has claimed that if he didn't get elected, there would be bloodbaths in the country. What type of democracy is it? Even the former president didn't accept the elected president of the US till now. So, it is difficult to understand the criteria of democracy."

About the prices of essentials, the AL general secretary said the prices of some commodities have already been reduced. The government is also trying to reduce the prices of other essential commodities.