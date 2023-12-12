Hacked Pirojpur youth dies in DMCH

A youth who was hacked on Saturday night in Pirojpur Sadar died while undergoing treatment in Dhaka on Monday night.

The deceased is Lalon Fakir, 28, of Dumuritala village, reports our Pirojpur correspondent quoting Md Ajmir Hossain Majhi, chairman of Shariktala union.

On Saturday night, some 15 to 20 people led by one Babu Sheikh allegedly hacked him in Battala area in the upazila with sharp weapons while he was returning home after attending a programme of independent candidate from Pirojpur-1 constituency AKMA Awal Sayedur Rahman, said locals.

They also said Babu had a rivalry with Lalon.

On information, relatives rescued him from the spot and took him to Pirojpur District Hospital from where he was shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, he was later taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he died on Monday night, said relatives.

After hearing about Lalon's death, Awal's supporters brought out a procession in Pirojpur town demanding exemplary punishment of the killers.

Shaikh Mustafizur Rahman, additional superintendent of police in Pirojpur, said they are conducting raids to arrest the absconding killers.

"No case has been filed with the police station yet," he added.