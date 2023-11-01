BNP’s Countrywide Blockade: 3 deaths, arson mark first day

18 cops among at least 66 hurt in clashes; long-haul buses mostly off highways

On the first day of BNP’s three-day blockade, three motorcycles of ruling Awami League men set on fire after a clash between BNP and AL activists on Dhaka-Rangpur highway in Shajahanpur, Bogura; Photo: Rashed Shumon, Mostafa Shabuj, and Rajib Raihan

A clash between police and BNP men left two activists dead in Kishoreganj while a Jubo Dal leader fleeing police on a motorcycle died in a crash in Sylhet on the first day of BNP-Jamaat's nationwide blockade yesterday.

Clashes involving the ruling Awami League, BNP and law enforcers were also reported in Bogura, Narayanganj and Manikganj. At least 66 people, including 18 policemen, were injured.

Arsonists set fire to two buses and a lorry in Chattogram and three motorcycles in Bogura.

The BNP and Jamaat separately called for the three-day countrywide blockade on roads, railways, and waterways in protest of what the parties said were police action on opposition events and arrests of activists.

The BNP also called for hartal in Kishoreganj and Sylhet for today in protest of the deaths of its activists.

Bus services between the capital and different districts remained mostly suspended due to shortage of passengers. Buses on local routes in different divisions and districts operated in small numbers.

The blockade also significantly reduced river traffic. Only train services remained unaffected by the blockade.

A motorcycle cavalcade by ruling Awami League activists on Begum Rokeya Avenue in the capital; Photo: Rashed Shumon, Mostafa Shabuj, and Rajib Raihan

In the capital, very few private vehicles were seen on the streets.

Most of the offices and a few educational institutions were open.

Teams of police, Border Guard Bangladesh and Rab patrolled roads and highways across the country.

In Kishoreganj's Kuliarchar upazila, Krishak Dal leader Billal Mia, 40, and Chhatra Dal leader Refayet Ullah Tanoy, 21, died after they were shot by officers during a clash between BNP activists and police, said leaders of the party.

Billal died on the spot while Tanoy died on the way to a hospital, the BNP said.

At least 40 people, including 15 policemen, were injured in the clash.

Nurul Millat, president of Kuliarchar BNP, said police opened fire at a BNP procession around 8:00am.

However, Mohammad Rasel Sheikh, superintendent of police in Kishoreganj, said a group of BNP supporters attacked law enforcers first.

At one stage, police tried to leave the spot, but the attackers threw brick chunks at them as they took shelter at an abandoned house, the SP said, adding that officers then opened fire in self-defence.

A train driver wearing a motorcycle helmet as the train departs Chattogram railway station. Photo: Rashed Shumon, Mostafa Shabuj, and Rajib Raihan

In Sylhet, Jubo Dal leader Gilu Ahmed Dilu, 42, and other members of the opposition party were demonstrating in the Lalabazar area around 8:30am when police chased them away, locals said.

Gilu was fleeing on his motorcycle, but he lost control and hit a tree, said Moksud Ahmed, general secretary of Sylhet District Jubo Dal.

"Gilu, who was critically injured, was arrested and taken to a police station. As his condition deteriorated, police took to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where he died in the afternoon," he added.

Contacted, Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, denied that police detained Gilu.

At least 15 BNP and Awami League activists were injured in Bogura as the two camps clashed.