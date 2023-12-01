BNP leader dies in Kashimpur Jail

A Gazipur BNP leader, jailed in Kashimpur prison, died in Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital this afternoon.

Asaduzzaman Hira Khan, a resident of Dhamalai village, and also general secretary of Ward 6 BNP of Kawraid union in Sreepur upazila, died around noon, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Kashimpur Central Jail-2 Deputy Jailer Swapan Kumar Ghose.

He said Hira was taken to the hospital when he complained about chest pain this morning. He died in the hospital around noon.

His cousin Shamsul Haque, general secretary of Kawraid union unit BNP, told The Daily Star, "Hira was detained on October 28 when he was going to Dhaka to attend a BNP rally."

Hira was first sent to Gazipur District Jail on October 29 in an explosives case and later brought to Kashimpur jail on November 10.

Death-row convict dies in Kashimpur

Meanwhile, death-row convict Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan, 70, of Narayanganj's Araihajar, died in Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur around 6:00am while undergoing treatment at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

Kashimpur High Security Central Jail Senior Jail Superintendent Mohammad Lutfur Rahman confirmed this to The Daily Star.

Zahirul was brought to the hospital last night with chest pain, said Rafiqul Islam, resident medical officer at the hospital.