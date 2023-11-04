BNP calls daylong hartal in Ctg tomorrow protesting arrest of Amir Khasru

BNP has called a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Chattogram for tomorrow in protest against the arrest of the party's standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

Md Idris Ali, BNP office coordinator of the city unit, said the party's Chattogram metropolitan, north and south district units called for the daylong hartal protesting the arrest of Amir Khasru, also a former minister.

The party leaders and activists have been urged to observe the hartal peacefully, according to a press release issued today.

Ambulance, vehicles carrying newspapers, journalists and fire service will remain out of the purview of the hartal, it said.

The hartal will be enforced along with the two-day countrywide blockade set to begin from 6:00am tomorrow.

BNP's Vice-Chairmen Abdullah Al Noman, Mir Md Nasir Uddin, chairperson's advisors Golam Akbar Khandaker, SM Fazlul Hoque, central committee's Organising Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Shamim and city unit BNP Convenor Dr Shahadat Hossain, among others, urged the party activists to observe the hartal peacefully.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained Amir Khasru from his Gulshan residence in the capital yesterday.

Later, he was shown arrested in police constable Aminul Islam murder case filed with Paltan Police Station.

The constable sustained severe injuries during clashes with BNP men during the October 28 grand rally in Dhaka. Later he died.

A Dhaka court yesterday placed the BNP leader on a six-day remand in the case.