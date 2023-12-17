Arson, killings won’t win people’s hearts for BNP: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said BNP and its allies can't win peoples' hearts through arson terrorism and killing.

"It is not possible to win the hearts of people through arson terrorism and killing. They should know this and they should act accordingly," she said.

The prime minister was speaking at a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) organizsed by the ruling Awami League to mark the Victory Day, the nation celebrated yesterday.

Hasina, also the AL president, said that BNP does not want the welfare of people. they rather want a regime of looting, money laundering and plundering public money.

"They don't want to go for vote because they know it very well that people of the country will not cast their votes for arson terrorists and killers," she said.

She said BNP and its allies are very much aware of this bitter truth and that's why they want to foil the election, slated for January 7 next and overthrow the government.

She also mentioned that AL was not born in the pocket of an illegal power grabber.

"This party has grown through struggle against all odds and injustice. So the roots of this party are deeply rooted. They (BNP) can't overthrow AL like this," she said.

She urged the people of Bangladesh to create resistance against the criminals, arsonists, killers and saboteurs of rail lines.

She also requested people to teach a good lessons to the rail line saboteurs and arsonists by nabbing them in the act.

"These kinds of destructive activities must not continue in this country," she added.

Hasina said that when Bangladesh is advancing overcoming the problems caused by Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine-Russia war, BNP and its allies are engaged in hartal and blockade programmes to play with the fate of the people.

She said that Bangladesh has gained voting rights and food security by movement and struggle.

"People will take their decision whom they will elect and who will form the government," she said.

The PM said that Bangladesh would never look back again and will advance further taking inspiration from the glorious War of Liberation in 1971.

Senior AL leaders also spoke at the programme.