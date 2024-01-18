Protesting Parliament Session: BNP may call hartal or lay siege to JS

BNP plans to observe protest programmes like hartal or lay siege to the parliament building on the first day of the parliamentary session of the new government as part of the movement for its one-point demand.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin is scheduled to convene the first session of the 12th parliament on January 30, which the BNP labelled an "illegal parliament" because of a "staged election".

Although the party has not observed any programme since January 7, it wants to return to peaceful and systematic movement, as per the decision of the virtual meeting of the party's standing committee members on Tuesday night.

"The party office and party chairperson's offices were opened. The leaders have started coming out from their hideouts. We are making plans to return to regular political programmes," one of the leaders told The Daily Star after the meeting on the condition of anonymity.

The party is expecting a boost in numbers as it is hopeful that its incarcerated leaders and activists will be let out on bail. Since its October 28 grand rally, more than 25,000 of its leaders and activists are in jail.

A few standing committee members said that the party should hold a rally in Dhaka immediately to pave the way for the party's leaders and activists to gather.

However, some said it would not be wise to hold any rally in Dhaka right now as many of the party leaders are yet to walk out of jail.

The party will come up with fresh anti-government movement programmes after completing the talks with its like-minded parties, The Daily Star has learnt from party officials informed about the discussions of the virtual meeting.

BNP has already started talking with like-minded parties about the next course of action.

The party will not go for tough and big programmes but will keep focusing on issue-based public interest programmes.

Keeping Ramadan in mind, the party may go for some protest programmes centring on the price spiral of daily essentials.

Programmes to observe the birth anniversary of party founder Ziaur Rahman is the first step to staging a turnaround as party men will get an opportunity to observe the programme without any obstacles.