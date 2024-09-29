Yunus returns home after attending eventful UNGA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus reached Dhaka early today, concluding a productive visit marked by a series of high-level meetings with global leaders.

A Qatar Airways commercial flight carrying Yunus and his delegation landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:32am.

During his four-day stay in New York, Yunus participated in over 40 major events on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), his Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told UNB.

Alam said the chief adviser attended the highest 16 events on September 26 and met at least 12 global leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

He has called upon the international community to engage with the "new Bangladesh", which aims to realise freedom and democracy for everyone.

The call came from Yunus' address to the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), his first since a student-led upsurge that brought him at the helm of Bangladesh's interim government last month.

Speaking in Bangla, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate said youths in Bangladesh have shown that upholding freedom, dignity, and rights of people regardless of distinction and status cannot just remain aspirational. "It is just what everyone deserves."

Yunus invited all countries across the world to deepen their engagement with Bangladesh in its quest for democracy, the rule of law, equality, and prosperity.

"This was an epoch-making speech," said the Press Secretary, adding that the speech covered global and regional issues apart from Bangladesh issues.

Earlier, the chief adviser Yunus reached New York on September 23 to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with a series of high-profile meetings lined up on the sidelines of the UNGA, including a meeting with US President Joe Biden.