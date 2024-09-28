Prof Yunus leaves NY, scheduled to return home early Sunday

Wrapping up very engaging stay and series of meetings with global leaders, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus left for Dhaka last night.

Prof Yunus and his delegation members left JFK International Airport at 9:30pm (NY time) and are scheduled to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:15am (Dhaka time) tomorrow.

The Chief Adviser attended around 40 big events on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly during his four-day stay here, his Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told UNB.

Alam said Prof Yunus attended the highest 16 events on September 26 and met at least 12 global leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

The chief adviser called upon the international community to engage with 'new Bangladesh' anew that aims to realise freedom and democracy for everyone.

The call came from Yunus' address to the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), his first since a student-led upsurge brought him at the helm of Bangladesh's interim government last month.

Speaking in Bangla, the Nobel peace laureate said youth in Bangladesh have showed that upholding freedom, dignity and rights of people regardless of distinction and status cannot just remain aspirational. "It is just what everyone deserves."

"This was an epoch-making speech," said the press secretary, adding that the speech covered global and regional issues apart from Bangladesh issues.