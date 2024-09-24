Yunus in New York with high-profile meetings lined up on UNGA sidelines

Meeting with US President Biden today

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus reached New York on Monday night (Eastern Time, North America) to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with a series of high-profile meetings lined up on the sidelines, including a meeting with US President Joe Biden tonight.

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith and CDA of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington, DC DM Salahuddin Mahmud received him at JFK International Airport upon his arrival by a commercial flight at 10:10pm (NY Time), Fahmid Farhan, counsellor at Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN, told UNB.

This is Prof Yunus' first visit to the United States as head of the Bangladesh government to attend the 79th UNGA and also first visit abroad since the formation of the interim government on August 8.

The chief adviser, along with his delegation members, was directly taken to his place of residence -- Hyatt Grand Central New York -- from the airport.

The chief adviser will address the General Debate of the UNGA on September 27.

On September 24, Prof Yunus will attend a welcome reception to be hosted by UN Secretary General António Guterres for the Heads of Delegation.

He will attend the inaugural session of the 79th UNGA.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Principal Coordinator (SDGs Affairs) Lamiya Morshed, Additional Foreign Secretary Riaz Hamidullah will accompany the chief adviser.

Prof Yunus will also attend a high-level side event on the Rohingya crisis.

Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi is scheduled to call on the chief adviser.

Yunus will also attend a high-level side event – 'Meet the Friends of Bangladesh'.

There will be a reception on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's membership in the United Nations, which will be hosted by Yunus.

The chief adviser is scheduled to hold a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UNGA, which reflects growing relations between the two countries.

This is going to be a one-to-one meeting, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB, confirming the meeting in New York.

It is very significant as no US president has held a bilateral meeting with any Bangladesh head of government in the past decades in New York, the official added.

The meeting is likely to last at least 15 minutes and will take place at 11am (NY Time) on Tuesday.

It is not usual for a US President to hold bilateral meetings during the UNGA and Dhaka hopes to see a new strategic partnership emerge out of this meeting that will strengthen the ties with the US on all fronts.

Biden is visiting New York City to participate in the 79th session of the UNGA from September 23-25.

In addition to addressing the General Assembly on September 24, President Biden will meet with world leaders to discuss cooperation in tackling threats to international peace and security, advancing global prosperity, and protecting human rights, said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden's travel to New York City.

The US has already affirmed their dedication to fostering inclusive economic growth, institution building, and development to benefit the people of Bangladesh.

As Bangladesh looks to chart a more equitable and inclusive future, the US said it stands ready to support those efforts.

According to Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, the chief adviser will meet with leaders including the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Pakistan, and Nepal, as well as the President of the European Union, the US Secretary of State, the UN Secretary-General, the UN Human Rights chief, the World Bank President, and the USAID Administrator during his four-day stay in New York.

The foreign adviser said many meeting decisions are made at the last minute during this time.

"New meetings may be added to that consideration; again, due to lack of time, any meeting may be omitted," he said.

Unlike recent years, a delegation of over a hundred members from Bangladesh is not visiting New York on a chartered flight.

Rather, a delegation has been formed as limited as possible according to their respective affiliations or responsibilities. Only those with direct responsibilities at the UNGA are accompanying the chief adviser.

The theme of the General Debate is "Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations."

In his speech on September 27, Yunus is expected to present the details of the unimaginable mass uprising that happened in Bangladesh in the last two months and his conviction to build a state system that is people-oriented, welfare-oriented and dedicated to public interest in the coming days.

The chief adviser is scheduled to leave New York for Dhaka on September 27 night (US time). He is expected to reach Dhaka on September 29 by a commercial flight.