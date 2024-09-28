Help Bangladesh in its quest for democracy

Yunus urges int’l community at UNGA

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has urged the international community to engage with a new Bangladesh that aims to ensure freedom and democracy for all.

The power of Bangladesh's ordinary people, especially the youth, presented the nation with an opportunity to overhaul the system and end discrimination, Prof Yunus said, addressing the general debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York yesterday.

"I would, therefore, call on the international community to continue and deepen engagements with Bangladesh in meeting our people's quest for democracy, rule of law, equality, and prosperity, so that we can emerge as a just and inclusive democratic society," he said.

Heads of states, governments, or their representatives from 193 UN member countries attended the event presided by UNGA President Philemon Yang.

This is the first time Prof Yunus is attending an international event as the head of state, meeting dozens of global leaders like US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UN Secretary General Anthony Guterres, heads of World Bank, IMF, UNHCR, ILO, European Union.

"That collective resolve should define Bangladesh of the future and place our nation as a responsive and responsible state in the comity of nations," he said in his speech delivered in Bangla.

Prof Yunus said the people who toppled the autocratic regime in Bangladesh through a movement were long forgotten in politics and development. They dreamt of a just, inclusive and functioning democracy.

Over eight hundred people were martyred during the movement.

"Bangladesh was born because of her people's profound belief in liberalism, pluralism, secularism. Decades later, our Generation Z is making us re-visit and re-imagine the very values that our people stood for back in 1971. As our people also did in 1952, to defend our mother language, Bangla."

The interim government has found endemic corruption, ruthless politicisation of institutions, oligarchs, and wealth syphoned out of Bangladesh. The interim government's key priority is to make individuals in public positions and institutions accountable.

It will prioritise allocations for education and health over grandiose infrastructure development.

Ensuring good governance, promoting and protecting the fundamental rights will also be prioritised.

The government aims to establish effective mechanisms to ensure the sustainability of the reforms it will bring and create an enabling environment for free, fair and participatory elections.

WE WANT CLIMATE JUSTICE

Prof Yunus said small farmers and artisanal livelihood-holders face great risks in Bangladesh.

"As I speak, over five million people witnessed the most devastating flood in their living memory in eastern Bangladesh.

"I would hence urge channelling robust resources for climate adaptation in the climate-vulnerable countries like Bangladesh. It is crucial to operationalize loss and damage funds by leveraging innovative solutions and additional finance."

Prof Yunus called for access to technologies and increased capacity, particularly in agriculture, water or public health, while also stressing on a shared vision of zero poverty, zero unemployment, and, zero net carbon emissions, which the world can materialise together.

ROHINGYA CRISIS A GROWING RISK

Bangladesh has been hosting over 1.2 million Rohingyas on humanitarian ground at significant social, economic and environmental costs.

The protracted crisis in Myanmar poses growing risks with national and regional security implications for Bangladesh.

He said Bangladesh needs continued support of the international community in carrying out the humanitarian operations and their sustainable repatriation.

"Equally important is to ensure justice for the grave human rights violations committed against the Rohingya, through the ongoing accountability processes in the ICJ and the ICC."