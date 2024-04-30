Workplace safety still a far cry

Speakers tell roundtable

Speakers at a roundtable yesterday called upon the authorities concerned to include workers' security-related provisions and trade union rights in labour laws to ensure workplace safety.

Solidarity Center Bangladesh organised the roundtable titled "Creating a Path Forward for Health, Safety, and Trade Union Rights in the RMG Sector and Beyond", marking the 11th anniversary of the Rana Plaza Tragedy, at a Dhaka hotel.

"Still today, thousands of workers in the ready-made garment sector, and also in a wide range of other sectors, do not have access to safe and healthy workplaces," said Monika Hartsel, deputy country programme director of Solidarity Center Bangladesh.

"Trade leaders and workers, who stand up for their rights on the job, are often subjected to violence and harassment. The past years were a painful reminder that the industry is not safe yet," she added.

Addressing as the chief guest, former lawmaker Shirin Akhter said everybody has to work to quickly resolve the cases related to the Rana Plaza tragedy.

"The victims should be identified and rehabilitated, and the reasons behind the incident should be unravelled to ensure that it does not happen again in the future," she added.

AKM Nasim, country programme director, at Solidarity Center Bangladesh, called for the formation of safety committees at workplaces through a proper, transparent process.

"These committees should be made effective, particularly through the active involvement of workers' representatives, as outlined in the Bangladesh Labour Act and Rules," he also said, adding that the safety committees are currently lacking meaningful representation of workers.

Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, executive director of Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies, said following the Rana Plaza incident, the International Labor Organization declared workers' occupational safety and health a fundamental right. Wage revision for RMG workers after every five years was also introduced after the tragedy.

"However, we don't see any activity of the Department of Inspection of Factories and Establishments to ensure all these," he added.

RMG workers' leaders, rights activists, and legal experts also addressed the meeting.