Women now empowered in Bangladesh: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said more than 1,550 women seeking to enter the parliament in reserve seats reflect that women have awakened in Bangladesh.

The premier made this remark while addressing a meeting at the Gono Bhaban with the aspirants for Awami League's nomination to run for the parliament's reserve seats.

She said women are now successfully working and proving their competence in every sector.

"Wherever we send women, they all work successfully … Our women are showing their competence," said Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League.

Citing the success of women in sports and other sectors, she said, "There is no logic to create various barriers for women."

She said it is irrational that women cannot join sports, business and jobs as it was a woman (Khadijah), and not a man who had first accepted Islam.

The premier said Bibi Khadijah had been a businesswoman and she had supported Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM) with all her money and assets to preach and spread Islam.

Noting that Islam has given enough rights to women, even the transgender community, she said, "There is no scope to neglect women. We're very conscious in this regard. Today no woman of Bangladesh up to the rural level lags behind."

The prime minister expressed her optimism that the larger number of women would come up through a direct vote in future in Bangladesh.

There are 350 seats in parliament, including 50 reserved for women.