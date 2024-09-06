Will try to meet Modi during UNGA: Yunus

Revival of SAARC spirit can solve many regional problems, chief adviser tells PTI

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has said he will try to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York later this month.

In an interview with the Press Trust of India, Yunus also revealed his plans to gather the heads of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations for a symbolic photo opportunity.

"Obviously, we will try to meet [Narendra Modi]."

"SAARC was formed for a great cause. It now exists only on paper and is not functioning. We have forgotten the name of SAARC; I am trying to revive the spirit of SAARC," Yunus said in the second part of the interview released today.

The chief adviser said SAARC has not held a summit for a long time, and pointed out the potential benefits of renewed cooperation among member countries.

"The SAARC summit has not taken place for quite a long time. If we come together, a lot of problems will be resolved," he said.

Modi is expected to address the UNGA on September 26, according to a provisional list of speakers issued by the UN.

Yunus emphasised the need to revive the "spirit of SAARC", stating that the eight-member bloc holds the potential to address many of the region's pressing issues.

SAARC comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The 2016 Saarc Summit was to be held in Islamabad. However, after the terrorist attack on an Indian army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 that year, India expressed its inability to participate in the summit due to "prevailing circumstances". The summit was called off as Bangladesh under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Bhutan and Afghanistan also declined to participate in the Islamabad meet.

Drawing a comparison with the European Union, Yunus noted, "The European countries have achieved a lot through the European Union. We have to ensure that SAARC works. Look at the European Union, how brilliantly it works. If there is a problem regarding Pakistan, other ways can be worked out. But the functioning of SAARC must not stop."

On the issue of the Rohingya crisis, Yunus called for assistance from India and China in convincing Myanmar to repatriate the displaced population. Over one million Rohingya refugees have been living in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh.

"We need the help of India and China to resolve the issue. Nearly one million people have come to Bangladesh and now this population is growing. It is putting tremendous pressure on Bangladesh's economy. As India shares good relations with Myanmar, we need India's help in convincing Myanmar to take them back," he said.

Over one million Rohingya fled to Bangladesh in 2017 after a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine province described by the UN and others as ethnic cleansing and now live in overcrowded camps in Cox's Bazar.