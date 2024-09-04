Yunus to leave for NY on Sept 22 to attend UNGA session

Says foreign adviser

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is set to depart for New York on September 22 for a brief visit to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said yesterday.

"He will stay there for only five days," he told reporters at the foreign ministry yesterday afternoon.

When asked about the chief adviser's potential bilateral meetings during the trip, Hossain said those will be arranged once he is in New York.

"Some discussions are ongoing, and there will be meetings, but I can't specify the details at this point," he said.

On Monday, Hossian said the chief adviser would lead a small delegation to the UNGA in New York.

Only those with direct responsibilities at the UNGA will accompany the chief adviser, he said.

During the visit, the foreign adviser said the chief adviser is also expected to attend a reception marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's relations with the United Nations.