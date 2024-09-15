Yunus visits army HQ

During his first visit, the chief adviser was briefed about important aspects related to the national security

Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus today visited the Army Headquarters in the capital for the first time.

At that time, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman greeted the chief adviser, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During his visit, the chief adviser was briefed about important aspects related to the national security.

Valuable directives given by the chief adviser during his visit will collectively be very supportive in playing an effective role in every aspect of formulating and implementing future action plan, reads the ISPR release.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Prof Yunus' Special Assistant on Defence and Improving National Unity Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Hafiz, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain, chiefs of navy and air force, and chiefs and director generals of different law enforcement and intelligence agencies, among others, were present at that time.