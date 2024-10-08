‘Three Zeros’ of Yunus a major catalyst for SDGs

Speaker tells ERD workshop

The vision of "Three Zeros" of Dr Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government, can act as a major catalyst for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a speaker said at a recent workshop.

The "Three Zeros" -- zero poverty, zero unemployment and zero net carbon emissions -- provides a focused, socially inclusive approach that directly supports multiple SDGs, said Lamiya Morshed, principal coordinator (SDG Affairs) at the Chief Adviser's Office.

"Let Bangladesh be an example of 'Three Zeros' to the future world," she said as the chief guest of a workshop on "Preparing VNRs: Reviewing Progress and Strengthening Partnership for SDG-17 in Context of LDC Graduation".

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) organised the event in association with the Support to Sustainable Graduation Project at the National Economic Council in the capital on Monday, according to a press release.

The workshop was organised to assess the progress in achieving the designated targets and indicators under SDG 17, which is on strengthening the means of implementation and revitalising the global partnership for sustainable development.

The workshop was also aimed at gathering updated information and data-driven progress reports from stakeholders for inclusion in an upcoming voluntary national review (VNR) of Bangladesh.

The VNRs aim to facilitate the sharing of experiences, including successes, challenges, and lessons learned, with a view to accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a plan of action seeking to end poverty and hunger, realise the human rights of all, achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, and ensure the lasting protection of the planet and its natural resources.

Bangladesh has so far conducted two VNRs -- the first in 2017 and the second in 2020. The country is already on the list of nations which would conduct a VNR in 2025.

The achievement of SDG 17 can play a major role in attaining all other SDGs, said Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary to the ERD.

SDG 17 emphasises the critical role of partnerships and as the coordinator for this goal, the ERD has been working tirelessly to build and nurture relationships with development partners and international organisations, he said.

Underlining the importance of reliable data in achieving the SDGs, Tuomo Poutiainen, International Labour Organization country director in Bangladesh, said the United Nations' system was committed to supporting Bangladesh in enhancing the country's data reliability.

Emerging global dynamics are increasingly determining the availability of funds for achieving SDGs, said Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, chairman of the Research and Policy Integration for Development.

Ishrat Jahan, joint secretary to the ERD, delivered a presentation on the progress and challenges to achieving SDG 17.

Additional Foreign Secretary M Riaz Hamidullah and Mohd Monirul Islam, additional secretary (SDG) to the Chief Adviser's Office, and representatives from relevant ministries, agencies, development partners, private sector and civil society organisations were present.