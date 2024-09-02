Diplomacy
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 07:48 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 10:21 PM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi calls Prof Yunus

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 07:48 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 10:21 PM
UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi calls Prof Yunus
Photo: AFP

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi called Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today to congratulate him on his new role as the head of Bangladesh's Interim Government.

During the call, Grandi praised Professor Yunus, acknowledging that he has taken on "an incredible task" in leading the efforts to rebuild Bangladesh.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The two leaders discussed the Rohingya issue, including about thousands of people who have been displaced by the ongoing conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Professor Yunus sought UNHCR's support for the dignified and voluntary repatriation of more than one million Rohingya refugees currently residing in camps in Bangladesh.

Yunus-led interim govt takes charge
Read more

Int’l community ready to work with new govt

Professor Yunus also sought assistance from the UN refugee agency to help build a better future for the young Rohingya children growing up in these camps.

Grandi invited the chief adviser to attend a meeting on the Rohingya crisis, scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York.

He also informed Yunus of his plans to visit Bangladesh in October this year.

Related topic:
UNHCR chief congratulates Prof YunusDr Muhammad Yunus
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Labour law violation

Labour law violation: Trial against Yunus to run, says SC

1y ago

All cases against Dr Yunus, Grameen Telecom withdrawn

2y ago
DR Muhammad Yunus

BFIU seeks bank account details of Muhammad Yunus

2y ago
Prof Yunus sees improvement in law and order

Prof Yunus sees significant improvement in law and order

3w ago
Press conference at Mawa

Govt to invite Yunus, Khaleda, WB president to Padma Bridge inauguration

2y ago
বাংলাদেশ–ভারত সম্পর্কের সোনালি অধ্যায় ছিল দলের ও ব্যক্তির মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ–ভারত সম্পর্কের সোনালি অধ্যায় ছিল দলের ও ব্যক্তির মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

আমি মনে করি, কোনো এক পর্যায়ে, কোনো এক কারণে পাকিস্তানের সঙ্গে সম্পর্কে একটু টানাপোড়েন ছিল। এখন স্বাভাবিক একটা সম্পর্কে যদি উন্নীত হয়, আমাদের সবার খুশি হওয়া উচিত।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

পুলিশের ওপর সরকারের এখনও নিয়ন্ত্রণ প্রতিষ্ঠিত হয়নি: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification