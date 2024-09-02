UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi calls Prof Yunus

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi called Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today to congratulate him on his new role as the head of Bangladesh's Interim Government.

During the call, Grandi praised Professor Yunus, acknowledging that he has taken on "an incredible task" in leading the efforts to rebuild Bangladesh.

The two leaders discussed the Rohingya issue, including about thousands of people who have been displaced by the ongoing conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Professor Yunus sought UNHCR's support for the dignified and voluntary repatriation of more than one million Rohingya refugees currently residing in camps in Bangladesh.

Professor Yunus also sought assistance from the UN refugee agency to help build a better future for the young Rohingya children growing up in these camps.

Grandi invited the chief adviser to attend a meeting on the Rohingya crisis, scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York.

He also informed Yunus of his plans to visit Bangladesh in October this year.