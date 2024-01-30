When the hills cry for help

Politically influential gang continues to raze red hillocks in Tangail

Once what were beautiful hillocks of red earth, are now barren lands.

The Sal and Gajari trees which used to adorn the place, have also disappeared.

The red earth hillocks, locally known as "Tila" or "Chala," that once dotted the Madhupur Garh region from Gazipur to Tangail districts have been gradually destroyed over the years.

In areas like Tarafpur, Asgana, Banshtali, and Latifpur in Tangail's Mirzapur upazila, the hills were leveled and the trees cut down.

Environmentalists blame the greed of unscrupulous people and negligence of the authorities concerned for the razing of hillocks in Mirzapur, Ghatail, Sakhipur and Madhupur upazilas of Tangail.

Some locally influential people with political backing are allegedly involved in levelling the hillocks to sell the red earth to traders. The earth is used in producing bricks at kilns, for road construction, and filling of ponds and low lying areas.

The felled trees are sold for wood.

The status quo is destroying the environmental balance on one hand and increasing the risk of natural disasters, such as landslides, on the other. Also, heavy trucks used for transporting the earth are damaging the rural roads as well as polluting the environment with dust and smoke, said green activists.

As per locals, Aminur Rahman, Ashraf Akanda, Atowar, Munir, Awal Sikdar, Julhas Mia, Mosharraf Hossain, Monsur, Rokon Mia, Abid Sikdar, Awal Sikdar, and Shahidul Dewan are the leaders of the gang which is razing hillocks for profits.

All of them hold significant political clout in their respective areas, they added.

This correspondent tried to get in touch with the abovementioned persons but they did not answer the repeated phone calls. Besides, law enforcers said they continue to change locations and quite challenging to trace down.

As per laws, permission of authorities is required to fell Sal-Gajari trees. However, the local forest guards allegedly remain silent in this regard.

Several earth traders said a group of powerful individuals first buy lands from owners, then cut the hillocks and send the earth to brick kilns.

Due to high demand for earth in various development projects, the hillocks are being razed indiscriminately, said Ershad Alam, a local rights activist.

Masudur Rahman, assistant commissioner (land) in Mirzapur upazila, said, "Razing hills and hillocks is completely prohibited. Necessary legal action will be taken against those involved."

Jamir Uddin, deputy director of Department of Environment (DoE) in Tangail, said, "The hillocks are usually cut at night and quick action cannot be taken against the culprits due to a lack of manpower. Mobile court drives are conducted sometimes."

"Earlier, we filed a few cases in Ghatail upazila for hillock cutting. The accused have been arrested and charge sheets were submitted in the cases," he added.

Kaiserul Islam, deputy commissioner of Tangail, said, "Necessary legal measures will be taken after an investigation."

Meanwhile, a mobile court imposed a fine of Tk 1 lakh on earth trader Ashik Shikder for cutting a red clay hillock.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) in Mirzapur Masudur Rahman said they will continue their drives against illegal hill cutting.