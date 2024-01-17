US looks forward to working closely with Bangladesh: Haas

Washington is looking forward to working with Bangladesh on climate change, business opportunities, and the Rohingya crisis, the US ambassador to Bangladesh said today.

Ambassador Peter Haas met newly-appointed Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at the foreign ministry, and spoke to journalists after the meeting.

"I had the opportunity to meet the new foreign minister and had an introductory meeting today so that we could talk about future of our relations and how we work together on the issues of mutual interests such as climate change, expanding business opportunities, and Rohingya," he said.

"I look forward in the coming days to working closely to advance mutual interests."

He did not take any questions from the journalists.

The US had been critical of the elections, and after the elections that were boycotted by the BNP, it said the elections were not free and fair.

However, Washington said it would continue the relations as it looks at Bangladesh as an important country in the greater Indo-Pacific region.