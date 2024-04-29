Universal Pension Scheme registrations cross the 1 lakh milestone

The number of registrations in the Universal Pension Scheme has crossed the one lakh milestone today, said the National Pension Authority (NPA).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the universal pension scheme on August 17 last year to ensure sustainable and well-organised social security for elderly people.

Primarily, the Universal Pension Scheme started its journey with four schemes: Prabasti, Pragati, Suraksha, and Equality, according to a press release of the NPA.

Later, a new scheme, the Pratyay scheme, was introduced for the officers and employees of all self-governed, autonomous, and state-owned organisations, said the release.

The release added that it will be compulsorily effective for the employees joining the relevant organisation from July 1, 2024.

The Prime Minister's Office has formed the "Universal Pension Implementation and Coordination Committees" at national, divisional, district, and upazila levels, with specific directives provided to the field administration in delivering universal pensions to the doorsteps of the people.

Furthermore, PMO officials have been entrusted with department-wise monitoring, read the release.