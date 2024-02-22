For the love of mother language

Bangladesh
Photo: Anisur Rahman

As the nation yesterday observed International Mother Language Day, members of the Bangladesh Scouts collected flowers from the surroundings of the Central Shaheed Minar and designed a large decorative motif in front of the monument yesterday morning. Tributes began pouring in at the venue from Tuesday midnight, while President Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid their respects to the language martyrs by laying down floral wreaths at the Shaheed Minar.

